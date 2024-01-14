Appeal to help find teenager missing in Derry
Police in Derry have said that they are growing ‘concerned’ for the well-being of a missing 17-year-old young person last seen in the city several days ago.
Kirsty Temple was last seen on Wednesday, January 10.
When last seen Kirsty was wearing a black top, black leggings and white shoes.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “If you have any information which could assist police in locating Kirsty, please contact officers in Strand Road via 101 quoting reference 1392-10/01/24.”