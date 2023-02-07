Part of a defibrillator unit has been handed in to Strand Road Police Station in the city centre.The PSNI are making enquiries to identify where the section of the Laerdal HeartStart unit belongs and who owns it.

Police at Strand Road are urging anyone who believes this may have been taken from their premises to get in touch.

Part of the Laerdal HeartStart unit handed in to Strand Road Police Station.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and can be used in an emergency. It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

"If you believe this equipment belongs to you, or if you've noticed it is missing from your premises, call us on 101, quoting RM23008582 so we can arrange to have it returned to you."

