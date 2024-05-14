ARC Fitness Holding Annual ‘Colour Dash’ To Boost Community Spirit
Scheduled for June 15th at 1pm and leaving from DESTINED on Foyle Road, the ‘Colour Dash’ aims to unite the community in a vibrant celebration of wellness, recovery, resilience, and solidarity.
To enter the Colour Dash, there is a £10 registration fee which will get each participant an ARC t-shirt, colour packets, sunglasses and a bottle of water.
Participants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join in the festivities, whether they walk, jog, or sprint their way through the flat 3k colourful course.
Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness said, “Our annual Colour Dash is more than just a fun run; it's a testament to the power of community in the recovery journey and it embodies our commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by addiction in our communities.
Our current ‘Recover Together’ campaign exists to highlight that the road to recovery is not and should not be an individual conquest but in fact it is a collective effort that no one needs to face alone.
We encourage everyone to sign up and get involved in what we’re sure will be a great afternoon.”
In addition to the Colour Dash, attendees can look forward to a host of family-friendly activities, including music, food vendors, face painters and more.
To learn more about ARC Fitness and the services it offers or if you would like to partner with ARC in any way, please visit https://arcfitness.uk/