Arson attack at derelict Derry school: PSNI appeal for witnesses after 50 fire-fighters bring blaze under control

Around 50 fire fighters had to deploy specialist equipment to bring the blaze at the derelict former Faughan Valley High School under control.

Police confirmed meanwhile that they were called to the scene on Drumahoe Road shortly after 9pm.

When officers arrived, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance tackling the blaze. The fire was extinguished shortly before midnight.

Derelict: Faughan Valley High School, Drumahoe

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries. However, there has been significant damage to the building as a result of the blaze.

"The fire is being treated as arson and we're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to contact us."

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) had earlier confirmed they were tasked to the scene at the former school site on Drumahoe Road and were in attendance from 8:17pm.

A total of 50 firefighters were in attendance along with seven pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and a command support unit.

As firefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the building, local residents were advised to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed.