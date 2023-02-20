Attempted hijacking in Derry’s cityside: Teenager (16) released on bail
A 16 year old youth arrested following an attempted hijacking on Lower Bennett Street in Derry at the weekend has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Detectives in Derry appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident on Saturday.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “Police received a report that the driver of a black Volkswagen Bora had been flagged down by a man at approximately 9.55pm on Saturday night.
"The man got in the car and it was then that he demanded the driver out of his vehicle and tried to take the keys before leaving the scene.”
“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have captured dashcam footage which can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1935 18/02/23.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/