Attempted hijacking in Derry’s cityside: Teenager (16) released on bail

Detectives in Derry appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident on Saturday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “Police received a report that the driver of a black Volkswagen Bora had been flagged down by a man at approximately 9.55pm on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man got in the car and it was then that he demanded the driver out of his vehicle and tried to take the keys before leaving the scene.”

PSNI

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have captured dashcam footage which can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1935 18/02/23.”