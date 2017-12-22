Attempted murder probe: man released unconditionally

A 37 year old man arrested on Thursday by detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off duty police officer has been released unconditionally.

Police said the man had been arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of the officer in Derry on February 22 this year.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area on that date.

The man was arrested in the Ballymagroarty area of the city under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he was questioned by police before being released later on Thursday.