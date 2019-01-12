Auditor gives Council clean bill of health on progress objectives

An audit of efforts to improve jobs growth, health and well-being and the environment has found Derry City & Strabane District Council has been doing its job in trying to make progress in these areas.

The Audit & Assessment Report 2018/19 assessed DC&SDC’s progress against four improvement objectives agreed last June.

Members of the Governance & Strategic Planning Committee were told the audit had come back with no formal recommendations but two proposals for improvement. These were that future improvement plans summarise DC&SDC’s consultation processes and that it try to include year-on-year comparisons in its Annual Performance Report.

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher asked whether the stalled EU Capital of Culture bid on which he estimated £175,000 had been spent was raised but CEO John Kelpie advised that this would have fallen outwith the scope of the audit, which specifically reviewed progress against last June’s targets.