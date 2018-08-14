August 15th party for Galliagh

Young people in Galliagh are looking forward to welcoming the local community to a Free Fun Day tomorrow (Wednesday) which they have organised thanks to funding from the Housing Executive.

The Fun Day takes place from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and is the culmination of weeks of hard work by 12 young people who have been taking part in a training programme managed by local community organisation ‘Off The Streets.’

Girls and Boys gather round to wait for their face paint at the fun day

The project, which began in June and which will run until November, is being supported by funding of £2,165 from the Housing Executive’s Community Safety Grants programme.

The 12 participants, who are aged in their mid-teens, were recruited by ‘Off The Street’s’ youth workers, who work on the ground in the outer north area of the city to engage with young people between the ages of 10-17 years.

The participants have already been busy organising a number of family-friendly summer activities in the Galliagh area in an attempt to deter people from building bonfires and engaging young people in positive activities over the summer months.

Thomas McCallion, manager of Off The Streets said: “The fun day on August 15 will be the highlight of a training programme that has provided opportunities for many young people to engage in training and to learn new skills that can be put to use in the local community.

Young people of Galliagh enjoying the recent Free fun Day at Brookdale Field

“Thanks to the funding from the Housing Executive, the young people have learned skills in leadership, research and event planning as well as first aid and stewarding. They’re also developing self-confidence as they share ideas and learn about overcoming problems.

“The project will show the wider public that young people have a lot to offer and have huge potential to do good work in the areas in which they live.”

Denise Conlon, manager of the Housing Executive’s Community Safety team said: “Involving young people in meaningful activities helps them realise their potential, and can lead them away from negative and anti-social behaviour. We are delighted to support ‘Off The Streets’ who are helping these young people learn new skills and give something back to their community.”

A series of other fun days have been taking place across the Greater Galliagh and Shantallow areas over the summer holidays.

Young people battling it out on the Total Wipeout

These have included events at Knockena, Brookdale Park, Leafair Park, Galliagh Park and Glenabbey.

There will be another free Fun Day at Rainbow Child and Family Centre on Saturday, August 18 from 1pm to 3pm. Prior to that, Galliagh Women’s Group will be hosting a Fun Day this Thursday, August 16, from 12 noon to 4pm.

The Fun Day tomorrow at Galliagh Park is open to all residents of Galliagh and nearby areas. It is being supported by the Housing Executive and also the Big Lottery Fund Northern Ireland, the local Police and Community Safety Partnership and Derry City and Strabane District Council.