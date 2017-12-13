Austin’s Christmas Windows proving a big draw with new generations

This year’s window displays at Austins, which are already proving a big hit with children in Derry and beyond, returns this weekend.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have brought the window displays at Austin’s back to life this year as part of their Wonder Windows Trail, which is bringing some of the city’s most prominent shop fronts to life.

For anyone looking to view ‘Santa’s workshop’ in operation they can visit the Austin’s windows on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Sunday 17 from 4pm to 6pm and Friday 22 and Saturday 23 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Other performances include the Magical Sweet Shop at the former Ulster Bank building between Foyleside and the Richmond Centre from 5.30 to 7.30pm on Friday 15, Saturday 16, Friday 22 and Saturday 23 December, and ‘Magical Mystery Box’ at Our Space at Waterloo Place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Saturday 16 and Saturday 23 December.

Window trail maps can be picked up at Guildhall reception, Richmond Centre or Foyleside.

For more information on the magical ‘Wonder Windows Trail’ and other Christmas events taking place throughout the city and district over the coming weeks visit www.derrystrabane.com/Christmas