Awaken your senses! Art in the Park III celebrates emergence of spring

This temporary showcase of artworks celebrating the emergence of spring, runs throughout the month of February, and invites the local community and visitors alike to experience the intersection of art, nature, and cultural exploration.

Open Event & Guided Tour:

Artlink will host an open event and guided tour at 1pm on Thursday February 1st 2024 (Imbolc / St Brigid’s Day). Attendees are invited to gather at the Buncrana Anglers Centre, where this year’s participating artists will lead a tour around Swan Park, introducing their thought-provoking artworks.

Artist Kevin Harkin with snow leopard and swan

‘Art in the Park III’ is part of Artlink’s ‘New Rhythm’ programme of events, aimed at fostering a new way of working and routine based on the Celtic Agrarian Calendar. In collaboration with Donegal County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland, their goal is to reconnect individuals with natural rhythms, seasons, tides, and the local environment.

Highlighted artworks at Art in the Park III:

‘An Illustrated Journey Through the Park’ by artist Ciara Chapman: This multimedia installation offers an accessible experience of nature for those with physical restrictions, celebrating inclusivity and sensory exploration.

‘For No Good Reason’ by artist Kevin Harkin: A fairytale love story about a snow leopard and swan that have fallen in love with a snowflake that is too afraid to leave its cage. The story also has a dark undertone, addressing the artist's personal journey dedicated to those who have suffered abuse.

Snowflake trapped in a cage

‘Brigit Spreading Her Cloak’ by artist Brendan Farren: A willow and wire sculpture depicting the Celtic myth of Brigit spreading her cloak to create a sanctuary, emphasising the magic of the earth to provide.

‘Upturn of Events’ by artist Lucy Mulholland: This sculpture transforms an accidental happening into a statement on interspecies kinship, encouraging a move towards a more connected future.

‘On the Inside’ by artist Tara Keegan: Tara’s artwork explores the inner beauty of the human body, using recycled materials to reflect on fertility and the festival of Imbolc.

‘Light’ by artist Tara Eileen Welch: Stained glass art depicting the Celtic pagan calendar, bringing forgotten traditions to life through artistic skill and the play of natural light.

Tara preparing for Art in the Park III

‘Gateway for Imbolc’ by Tuning Group (Mo Langmuir & Samuel Collins): A site-specific installation embodying the transition from winter to spring, inviting visitors to participate in the celebration of home and nature.

Artlink project co-ordinator Martha McCulloch said: "Artlink is thrilled to present 'Art in the Park III: AWAKEN' – a unique outdoor exhibition of works by seven artists ./ groups that invites the community to reconnect with nature and experience the intersection of art and culture.

"Our exhibition is designed to make art more visible and physically accessible – and as we strongly believe in inclusivity, the diverse artworks selected and showcased this year aim to engage people of all ages and abilities, while celebrating the exceptional natural features of Swan Park.

"We’re also delighted to be collaborating again this year with Donegal County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland to help bring Swan Park to life this spring. Indeed, the support of these partners is instrumental in making the annual ‘Art in the Park’ a reality."

Tara's artworks for Art in the Park III

Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain added: "February 1st is a special date in the Irish calendar, marking Imbloc and the feast day of St. Brigid. It symbolises the start of spring, and here in Inishowen there's a strong connection to the day and its traditions. Our outdoor art exhibition therefore aims to awaken our senses as we emerge from deep winter.

“We’re inviting everyone to explore and appreciate these memorable artworks on display throughout February – and encourage children and people of all ages to get involved, observe, interact, and learn from the wonderful artworks that have been sensitively woven into the beautiful landscape of Swan Park.

“Inishowen-based artists Anne Marie O'Hara and Heather McLaughlin will also be creating some amazing artworks during the exhibition – and we invite the public to participate in the making. Please contact Artlink to get involved in this event or for further information about this year’s vibrant showcase of culture, nature and awakening!”