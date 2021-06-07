Baby killed by dog in Co Waterford

Gardai have launched an investigation into the death of a three month old baby girl after she was attacked by a dog.

A statement said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged 3 months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co.Waterford in the early hours of this morning, 7th June 2021.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.