Backing for greater flexibility on school budget management

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Karen Mullan MLA has supported calls for greater flexibility for schools to manage their own budgets.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) called for a review of the way schools are funded, arguing that centralised services and procurement restrictions lead to extremely poor value for money.

“We are in continuous engagement with the Department and the Education Authority over the budget and a range of issues facing schools, particularly the procurement processes. Last month, the EA committed to looking at what measures could be taken relax the restrictions on schools and a follow-up meeting is currently being planned,” she said.