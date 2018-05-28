Bank Holiday weather: Derry to be hotter than Madrid today

It's Bank Holiday Monday and the weather could not be more perfect.

We've basked in glorious sunshine for most the weekend and the good news is that it's set to continue.

Derry will be hotter than Madrid today

With temperatures set to reach 21 degrees in Derry today, it means it will be hotter than Madrid.

According to the Met Office, we're in for a day of 'almost unbroken sunshine'.

And if you're stuck in work today you can look forward to a fine end to the day with evening sun.

And the hot weather is showing no sign of going away with Tuesday's maximum 22 °C. Long may it continue!