Belfast heartthrob Jamie Dornan chows down at Pyke ’N’ Pommes

Derry's award-winning street food vendor Pyke ’N’ Pommes received a celebrity endorsement from Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan when he stopped by during a visit to the city recently.

The Belfast heartthrob, of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Fall' fame, raised a few eyebrows among fellow customers when he called in for lunch with his family at the eatery's acclaimed stall down the quay.

It's all about the food at Pyke ’N’ Pommes, however, which served Mr. Dornan without even realising who he was!

Posting via their social media channels, the firm stated: "I could not work out why there was an influx of ladies down by the pod today!

"But here’s the reason why! Fancy sauce with that burger, Jamie.

"Haha, listen, I actually had know idea who he was......thanks for dropping by Jamie Dornan."