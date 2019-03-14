Bloody Sunday commanders and Paras should face trial at The Hague, says militant republican group

The militant republican group Saoradh has said the announcement this morning that only one British soldier is to be prosecuted for his role in the events of Bloody Sunday is unsurprising.

In a statement the party said all of those who played a role in the slaughter of 14 civilians in Derry on Bloody Sunday should be facing trial at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

"This continuation of the denial of justice to the victims and their families is symptomatic of the injustice of British occupation," said a Saoradh spokesperson.

"All those who murdered and injured civilians, their commanders and those at the highest echelons of the British Government that directed the Parachute Regiment to do so should be in front of an International War Crimes Tribunal at The Hague.

"The Bloody Sunday investigation by the British PPS, and we use the term investigation lightly, amounts to an effective whitewash and further demonstrates that Britain cannot be trusted to investigate itself and their murderous activities.

"Saoradh pays tribute to the families of those murdered and injured on Bloody Sunday, and hereby recommit ourselves to supporting their collective fight for truth and justice," added the group.