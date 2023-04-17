Bloody Sunday Trust solidarity with Stardust families as jury selection begins

Forty-eight people died in the fire at the nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on February 14, 1981. Among the dead was Derry teenager Susan Morgan, who was from Carnhill.

Maeve Mc Laughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust said: “These families have been let down by successive Irish Government in securing truth and justice for their loved ones. Today we see the first step in the legal process which will hopefully deliver justice for these families.

“There is a strong bond between the Bloody Sunday Families and the Stardust families over many years and we will walk with them every step of the way.

The aftermath of the Stardust fire in 1981.