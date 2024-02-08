BMW keys handed in at Derry police station
A set of car keys for a BMW have been handed in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Strand Road Enquiry Office.
The lost property was handed into the city police station as approximately 11am on Wednesday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson pointed out that the car keys have ‘a fairly distinctive key ring’ and have asked anyone if they think they might be their lost keys to come to Strand Road to claim them or to call on 101.