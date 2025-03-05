Brandywell winner 'Brassneck Coyle' with Martin Healy.

​There was a debut victory for the sizeable crowd to cheer on a seven strong race card at Brandywell Stadium on Monday night.

In the fifth race over 500 yards, ‘Brassneck Coyle’, who’d been unsuccessful in his last few runs at Lifford, won on his maiden appearance in Derry. The March ’22 dog was well punted at 6/4 and led from trap six, going several lengths clear approaching the final bends.

‘Beano's Snowflake’ and ‘Moyola Wojtec’ were starting to close but ‘Brassneck Coyle’ pulled out that little bit more and held on to win by three quarters of a length in 28.36 for local owners Martin Healy and Stephen Radcliffe.

In the third race over the sprint distance, ‘Centre Line’ landed a bit of a punt. The early 6/4 disappeared and 4/6 was the best price available at trap rise. ‘Emily Amore’ led from trap two with the favourite a few lengths behind. Indeed coming into the home straight ‘Emily Amore’ was still in front but just near the line ‘Centre Line’ made a final drive to win by three quarters of a length in17.17 for Tyrone owner, Roy Ruddy.

Fitzwilliam A3/A4 525 Sweepstake final winner 'Ballintoher Bud' with James Logue.

In the last race on the card, ‘Bartlemy Soldier’ from trap five was evens favourite with good late money for ‘Titanic Gift’ from trap three at 6/4. The normally slow starting ‘Titanic Gift’ broke well, going a few lengths clear going and he still led into the home straight. However, ‘Bartlemy Soldier’ was closing but in a great finish ‘Titanic Gift’ held on well to win by half a length in 16.93 for local owner James Campbell.

Racing continues as normal next Monday night at the track when the heats of the Meenagh Kennels Marathon (745 yards) kindly sponsored by Michael Corr will be the main races.

Ballintoher Bud wins Lifford Final for Mullan Kennel

There was racing as normal last weekend at Lifford where, on Saturday’s card, the final of the Fitzwilliam 525 was the main race.

Brandywell winner 'Centre Line' with trainer, Roy Ruddy.

It looked very open after the semi-finals. ‘Deadly Thunder’ from trap one was 6/4 favourite with ‘Ballintoher Bud’ from five the second favourite at 5/2. Most expected ‘Snooty Liam’ to be the early pacesetter but he was slow away and it was ‘Ballintoher Bud’ that led to the first bend. The June ’22 dog opened up a big lead but the strong staying ‘Deadly Thunder’ went second going around the final bends.

But ‘Ballintoher Bud’ never showed any doubts, staying on well to win by over three lengths in 29.19 for Willie Mullan.

We also had a very impressive winner over the sprint distance. ‘Armagh Buckfast’, a May ’23 pup, won his first race at the track in a good time of 17.87 but was beaten in the final of that competition.

However, he was well punted at evens to win on Saturday and he did not disappoint. ‘Dreenan Zeus’ led from trap one but on the run to the first bend ‘Armagh Buckfast’ showed big pace. The 70lb dog dog swept into the lead on the bend and galloped up the home straight strongly to win by over two lengths in a fast time of 17.59 for Armagh owner, Aiden McVeigh.

In the third race over 525 yards, ‘BeeBees Princess’, who was beaten by a short head in her last race at the track, made amends. The November ’22 bitch was evens as the dogs were placed in traps and it would be fair to say this race was over at trap rise!

‘BeeBees Princess’ flew from traps and went well clear after that, never looking in any danger to come home in front by over four lengths in 29.10 for Raphoe owner Martin Lafferty.

Racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday as normal this weekend. Please note, first race on Saturday is as normal at 7.45pm but on Sunday, the first race will be at 6.00pm rather than 6.30pm.