Breaking: Homes in Circular Road evacuated

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Circular Road area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “Unfortunately, a number of people have had to leave their homes after the report of a vehicle hijacking at around 11:30am today. It was reported three masked men hijacked a white Transit van who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.”

The officer confirmed that cordons have been put in place and those evacuated can go to a local community centre.

“We are fortunate a community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated. A number of cordons have also been put in place.”

He said police are trying to minimise disruption caused by the alert.

“I know this security alert will cause significant disruption to many people, but we will not take any chances and we have no option but to take these measures in order to keep people safe.

“This is the last thing the people of the City need, or want, but I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to minimise disruption.”