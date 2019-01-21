Breaking: Security alert in Creggan

Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Circular Road area of the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “The operation follows the report of a vehicle hijacking in the area, just before 11:30am.

“A white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

“We are now putting in place cordons in the area, and we anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe.

He added: “We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.

“There are no further details at this time.”