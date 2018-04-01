Brexit will hurt women: Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, says more needs to be done to protect women from the potential dismantlement of European Union (EU) anti-discrimination measures if the North ‘Brexits’ with Britain next year.

She was speaking after the Fawcett Society, a UK charity that campaigns for gender equality, published the results of a recent Sex Discrimination Law Review.

She said: “The report highlights that Brexit would disadvantage women as we depend on EU Equality directives for the promotion, protection and fulfilment of equality and non-discrimination. We agree with the report’s conclusion that more must be done to further Equality and Human rights for women in the north of Ireland including the introduction of an Equality Act and strengthening existing non-discrimination laws.”