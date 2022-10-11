Bridge of Tears - a poem for Creeslough
To whom it may concern, I wrote this poem Meditation on the 9th October 2022. It now seem to me to be somewhat appropriate for what people are going through after the suffering in Creeslough.
I was born a Rooskey, Creeslough away back in 1945. I had my Primary School education in the Church of Ireland school in the town.
I was the Church of Ireland, Dean of Raphoe Cathedral from 2003 to 2013. I roamed much but Creeslough has always been my roots.
I commend my thought and poem to you.
Bridge of Tears
Will I go back or will I go on?
The Bridge of Tears
Here’s a thought for thee. Yes for thee
Sit down by the mountain and by the sea,
Meditate on the Lord’s perfection
He will pour upon you from His collection
Of blessings stored just for this
He will hold, and enfold and He will kiss
All your hurts and all you miss,
All your pain may not be gone
But He will be there as you go on.
There is that “Bridge of Tears”
In Donegal with Muckish near
Family gap, deep as Muckish Gap
O’er brown warbling valley brook
Forced partings, they their homes forsook
Family and friend their journeys took
Departing friends, departing sadness
In the midst of all life’s madness
Many a long desolate backward look
Wracked in pain and tears as bodies shook
Each face a mirror of the other
Internal pain our visage mars
Mirrored only by our Saviour’s scars
My Christian walk is not perfection
I have known deep felt dejection.
Will all this be the death of me
Amidst His pain Jesus Christ did see
His Mother; — He left in another’s care
“Woman, behold your son”,
“Son, behold your mother”
Emigrants leaving, in that heartache share.
“This pain, this pain
I say it again “this pain”
My way as craggy as a Muckish path
It cuts my feet, is this my soul’s death?
To walk on up this hill,
Yes! Up this hill
It takes all, it takes all my will.
Before now I’ve been to Muckish top
With family and friends we didn’t stop,
Encouraged by each other’s care
We didn’t flop until we got there.
We picked our way over mossy stone
I traversed craggy path amidst my own
Yet it seemed to me I was quiet alone!
Suddenly on a mound of stone!
That giant cross stood there strong
Where it’s been, so very long.
The Cross can be for me the place
Where all my woes with Him I face
He was despised rejected by friend
His family too did not comprehend
He speaks to me, yes to little me
“Where you are, there I too will be
I am your guide on rough mountain side
Here I am with my arms open wide”.
“I am the Friend of the Bible sages,
Travelling on their lone pilgrimages,
I was their Rock of Ages,
They were pressed in on every side,
In Me, you also can find your guide”.
Crossing his desert Moses smote the Rock
Water gushed out to the people’s shock
The Spiritual Rock that accompanied them,
Was Christ as the living water forever flows,
How He comes no one really knows.
Brother, sister I hear you scream
Your shattered dreams
Your thousand screams
Come to me and sit by my stream
The water flows over rock and stone
Each one of us to dejection prone
Drop your tears from some bridge parapet
The love and the hurt we cannot forget.
Tears mingled in that living water
They flow from you, your cares do matter
But held in Christ it all seems better.
Come with me across your foaming sea.
Not Atlantic, but life’s vast ocean
This is not some magic potion, —
I’m in Christ’s boat,
we will stay afloat
Do not fear I’m always near.
Listen! listen! in your ear
“Do not fear, do not fear!”
With me we are fellows in a ship.
He holds us up as we go down
With Him beside and inside
We will not drown.
We — will — not — drown!
Very Rev. John Hay,
Former Dean of Raphoe.
Statement from the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, on the tragedy in Creeslough:
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Creeslough. The community there will be scarred by this incident for many years to come.
"I ask people to keep the bereaved and injured in their prayers, and to remember, too, members of the emergency services - and the people of Creeslough - who have been doing their utmost to save lives. We, as a community, owe them an enormous debt of gratitude."
The Rev David Nixon, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland. has issued the following in the light of the tragedy which has plunged the village of Creeslough into great sorrow and anguish:
"On behalf of the Methodist family across Ireland and especially in parts of Donegal, I offer sincere and heartfelt sympathy for all those who have been affected by this tragedy. Those who have lost loved ones and the families and friends who are still uncertain about the future of those in hospital.
“With others I want to praise the tireless efforts of the emergency services who came from both sides of the border to help in the aftermath of the explosion.
Finally I would like to offer prayerful support to Fr.Joe Duffy, Curatate of the Parish as he seeks to brings comfort to all who have been touch by what he has called “this tsunami of grief.”