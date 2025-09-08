Brigade celebrate their 2025 Long’s SuperValu Premiership title win at the weekend. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

​Brigade are the 2025 Long’s SuperValu Premiership champions after Andy Britton’s team won their final game of the season at home to Ardmore while Donemana were frustrated by the weather for the second day running.

The outgoing champions had their game against Coleraine postponed on Saturday and heavy overnight rain across the North West left Eglinton unplayable on Sunday, and with that, Donemana’s chances had disappeared.

The Beechgrove side have been excellent over the past three months in the league and, after losing three of their first five games, Sunday’s win was their ninth on the spin in the championship and meant that they couldn’t be caught.

However Harry Zimmermann ensured that it didn’t come easy; the Ardmore skipper batting superbly for his 90 (7 fours, 3 sixes) as the visitors made 154-9 from their reduced 30 overs.

It was a group effort with the ball for the home team - two wickets each for David Barr, Jamie Millar, Iftikhar Hussain and James Smallwoods in a solid all-round showing.

The hosts never looked like slipping up from there in truth and led by Scott Macbeth (55), supporting roles from Cameron Melly (26), Smallwoods (24) and Adam McDaid (23) ensured that they got home if not quite comfortably, still with 4 wickets left in the bank.

Conor Brolly (2-9 from 6 overs) bowled very well for Ardmore, however events at Newbuildings meant that it was a day of double disappointment for the Bleachgreen side.

Ardmore’s last-gasp win at home to Eglinton on Saturday had lifted them above the Red Caps in the race to avoid the play-off spot, however the Tyrone side had a late sting of their own in store as they posted an ‘injury time’ win over Newbuildings.

That game was reduced to 20 overs a side and it was the home team who batted first; Ross Dougherty with a quick-fire 67 (10 fours, 2 sixes), Charlie Downey with 35* and Jason Dunn 23 in a total of 159-8.

Ranitha (3-39), Vladivel Moorthy (2-16) and TJ Boyd (2-19) fared best with the ball before the Park side absolutely flew out of the traps in their reply.

Subhan Shirzad started the fun as he made 30 from just 9 balls at the top of the order (4 sixes and a four) with Rhys Logue (17) playing an anchor role around him and then around Aaron Gillespie who came in at 3.

The former skipper showed all his class as he blasted 4 fours and 4 sixes in his 31-ball 52 - indeed Strabane had started at such a pace that they were 75-1 after just 6 overs!

Once Gillespie was out there was a middle order wobble and despite Newbuildings using nine bowlers, wickets started to tumble.

With just three overs left Strabane were still 29 runs behind and with only three wickets in hand, however Moorthy took 9 runs off ‘Bull’s’ 18th over and then 15 off Guy’s 19th leaving his side just 5 to win from the last.

With Conor Graham keeping him company, Moorthy got on strike for the final ball - Strabane needing one to win - and he clubbed it for six to spark huge relief in the visiting camp.

Bready’s game at Coleraine lasted little more than 16 overs- the visitors reaching 54-2 before the rain arrived as the regular season came to a close.

In Section 2, champions Fox Lodge ended their season with their 10th win of the campaign- a narrow 7-run (DLS) verdict over Glendermott.

Gayan Maneeshan signed off with another half century (66), while Jamie McIntyre added 38* and Jason Milligan 35 in the Foxes’ total of 170 all out.

Lewis Pearson and Trevor Britton both bowled really well to pick up four wickets each while Alan Johnson made 37 and Craig Doherty 28 as Glendermott replied with 163.

Levi Kerr (4-27) and Gayan (3-25) were best with the ball for the new champions.

Ardmore will face St. Johnston in the Premiership play-off game after the Donegal side confirmed second place in the table with an 8-wicket win at home to Ballyspallen.

Pushpender Singh hit 42 and Stephen Kennedy 28 as the Roe Valley team were restricted to 115-9 from their 35 overs; Scott Devenney with 4-14 and Graeme McCarter (2-11) for the Saints.

The hosts wasted little time in rattling those off- McCarter with an unbeaten 66 (6 fours, 4 sixes) and Michael Rankin 30* as they won with more than 15 overs to spare.

And Burndennett finished their league campaign with just their second win - a 2-wicket DLS success at home to Bonds Glen.

Dharm Singh and Samuel Haslett both scored 47 for the Bee Gees in their total of 162-9 off 30 overs; Niall McDonnell with 3-23 and Paul Murphy 2-22 for ‘Dennett.

Despite the loss of early wickets Rahmatullah Sahaq hit an unbeaten 55 from just 34 balls (5 sixes, 2 fours) with contributions from McDonnell and a valuable late 19 from Murphy to just see Burndennett home.

Sam Kincaid was the pick of the Glen bowlers with 3-19 as the curtain fell on another league campaign.