Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) from the British Army attended the scene of the alert which occurred during Derry City’s President’s Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell which was attended by President Michael D. Higgins and the British Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Superintendent William Calderwood said: “Police received a report that a suspicious object had been found in the Celtic Court area at around 8.30pm on Friday, February 10.

“ATO were tasked and declared the object an elaborate hoax.

The security alert was centred at Celtic Court on the Lone Moor Road.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have commenced an investigation and are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or anyone noticing any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1955 of 10/02/23."

