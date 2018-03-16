Bulky waste was set alight

Bulky waste which went uncollected due to delays to the council’s service ended up being torched, a local councillor has revealed.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said there had been reports from various areas regarding the collection of bulky items being delayed.

He raised the issue at this week’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting at the Guildhall.

The Ballyarnett Councillor said: “We have received reports from residents right across the district, particularly in my own area, waiting two to three days for items to be collected.”

He said that one resident had advised council of her concerns that if the waste wasn’t collected it would be used as fire materials. Despite this, the waste was not removed and some of it was taken by a gang and set on fire, he said.

“The following day it wasn’t collected again and there was a second fire that night. Eventually it was collected on the third day.”

He said that there were similar stories of people having to wait a “substantial period of time” for bulky lifts across Ballyarnett.

Karen Phillips, Head of Environment and Regeneration, said there had been an issue for a time due to vehicles having to deal with a backlog in waste collections, but added: “It’s my understanding these issues are pretty much ironed out.”

She also said that the council would look into individual concerns.