Buncrana Main Street barriers erected for ‘public safety’

Business need “has to be balanced against public safety” in relation to the removal of barriers outside the site of a recent major fire in Buncrana.

At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said he had been contacted by “some business owners” on the opposite side to the street from the Plaza and John Barr’s shop, which were destroyed by fire almost two weeks ago.

They raised concern that barriers erected outside their premises, opposite the gutted buildings - which are closed off by the same type of barriers - are having a detrimental effect on business, as customers are unable to park there.

Colr. Murray asked if the barriers could be removed, or moved back in order to allow parking and increased access to the businesses.

In response, Seamus Hopkins, Area Manager for Roads and Transportation, said the barriers on the main street were erected for “public safety.”

He said that public safety is the council’s concern and told how, during the recent Storm Erik, some slates came off one of the buildings and on to the opposite side of the street, where the business owners raised concern.

Mr Hopkins said: “We have to balance business need against public safety.” He added that the “priority” would be to ensure the buildings are secure before the fences are taken away.

Colr Nicholas Crossan described the fire as “horrendous.” He said there was much relief it did not cause loss to life and added that the town has to “get back to normality.” He said there had been a meeting with Environmental Safety Officers last week and he thought they would be “further forward.” Colr Crossan said that leadership was needed and proposed that the council employ a professional team to clear up the fire site “and get business back flowing on Buncrana Main Street again” and allow those displaced to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Waste Prevention Officer Brian McBrearty said air sampling at the location had been carried out three times and the air quality was deemed “satisfactory.” He confirmed any remaining asbestos fibres were “low risk.” Mr McBrearty confirmed he is to meet with the team behind the Plaza in the coming days.