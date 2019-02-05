Buncrana Main Street reopens as funding page aims to rebuild Plaza

Buncrana Main Street reopened on Monday evening following the fire that devastated buildings on its Main Street.

The street and the businesses located there had been closed for most of Monday for public safety reasons. It was reopened late on Monday evening, with the exception of a portion of the footpath adjacent the scene of the fire.

Donegal County Council said that Ferris Lane, Bothar Mhuire and the adjacent back lane shall remain closed until further notice to allow for further assessment.

Buncrana and Inishowen are still reeling from the fire, which destroyed the iconic Plaza Ballroom and John Barr’s Drapery Shop. It also caused damage to the Excelsior Bar.

Sixty firefighters from Donegal Fire Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze at its peak.

On a post on their Facebook page yesterday, a spokesperson for the Plaza said they had been “overwhelmed at the support we have been receiving all day.”

They added how they could not express how much that meant to them and described the venue as being at the heart of many charities and families.

A GoFund Me page has already been set up to help rebuild the ballroom. On the page, it states: “Everybody enjoyed the plaza over the past 70 years whether it was a kids birthday, music gig, comedy night, strictly come dancing, wedding night, divine mercy, stars in their eyes or ballroom dancing on the famous solid oak sprung floor. Unfortunately all those memories are now under threat.

“Well all is not lost. The Plaza Team are not about to give up. In fact they see an opportunity for a New Plaza better than ever before. Lets fund this campaign to show how much we want our Plaza back again. Donate Now!”

You can donate at https://ie.gofundme.com/build-new-plaza