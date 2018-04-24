Buncrana Road motion planned

Sinn Féin Councillor, Caoimhe McKnight will bring forward a Motion this week calling on Council to engage at the highest level with the Department of Infrastructure to ensure the development of Buncrana Road is prioritised.

Councillor McKnight said: “Sinn Féin has lobbied consistently for the upgrade of the A2 Buncrana Road and I am now calling on Council to make this project a priority as a cross-border lynch-pin in its drive for a ‘Growth Deal’ for the North West.

“Welcome progress on the A6 and A5 is ongoing, and the inclusion of the A2 would open up many opportunities for economic regional growth.

“The Buncrana Road is a major arterial route linking Derry to major population and business points the length of the West Coast. It is an essential element in the economic development of the North West given its proximity to Lisahally Port, the Science Park at Fort George and recently proposed commercial developments.”

She added that for this to happen, the Council “need to engage at the highest level with the Department of Infrastructure to impress on it the importance of this project to the overall successful development of the Council’s ‘Growth Deal’ proposals”.

“I will bring this proposal to Council this week seeking cross party support,” the Ballyarnett ward Councillor added.

The motion to be brought before the Full Council meeting on Thursday reads: “That Derry City and Strabane District Council impress on the Department of Infrastructure the importance of the A2 Buncrana Road as an economic driver for the entire North West Region. And to engage at the highest level with the Department to impress on it that all funding avenues be exhausted to ensure the development of the A2 Buncrana Road is completed.”