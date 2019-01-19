Buncrana Road RTC: Two released on bail

Two men arrested following a serious road traffic collision in the Buncrana Road have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The men, aged 22 and 27, were arrested following the four car collision on Friday morning, January 18.

PSNI photo of the scene of the crash at Buncrana Road.

The incident happened at around 11:35am close to the Benview Estate and involved a Postal van, a Vauxhall Insignia, a Volkswagen Golf and a Citreon Xsara.

A St Johns Ambulance crew, who were on scene when the accident happened, assisted those who were injured in the crash.

The Ambulance Service, PSNI, Fire & Rescue Service were all tasked to the scene, and it is understood specialist cutting equipment had to be used to free a man trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The busy Buncrana Road was closed in both directions near the junction with the Benview Estate for a time yesterday following the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 418 of 18/01/19.