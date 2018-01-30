Derry Primark store set to close in April

Primark is set to close its store in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in Derry.

SDLP Councillor, Martin Reilly, said he was shocked at the news and confirmed he spoke to some of the staff affected.

“I spoke to Primark staff earlier today about the decision to close their Lisnagelvin store later this year,” said Colr. Reilly.

“Disappointing for them as well as for Waterside shoppers. Will be in touch with Management about support for existing staff members,” added Colr. Reilly.

It has been reported that the store will shut in April.

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H. Durkan described the closing of the store as "more bad news" for Derry.

"More bad news for retail in Derry," said Mr. Durkan.

"Martin Reilly and I have spoken to staff who are hopeful of relocation to the city centre store but a difficult time for many.

"Spoke to Sainsbury's staff last week reeling from job losses too. Thoughts are with all affected."