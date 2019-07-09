Call for crossing into busy Brooke Park

SDLP Councillor Mary Durkan has written to Department for Infrastructure calling for pedestrian crossings in the Creggan Road area of the city.

Referencing the growing popularity of Brooke Park among young families, following a £5.6 million regeneration project in 2016, Colr. Durkan has highlighted potential safety concerns due to the absence of appropriate pedestrian infrastructure.

She said: “I have requested a meeting with DfI Roads to discuss the urgent need for pedestrian crossings on Creggan Hill, specifically opposite the entrance to Brooke Park.

“A number of residents, many with young families, have raised concerns about pedestrian safety on this very busy stretch of road.

“Since the ‘people’s park’ has come back into public use following an extensive regeneration project, this valuable civic amenity has become a social hub for people across the city. People access the park for a range of reasons, including use of the play-park, leisure centre, to enjoy the café or scenic views and it has grown in popularity among runners and dog-walkers.”

Colr. Durkan said that given the Creggan Hill/ Creggan Road areas is one of the city’s main thoroughfares, traffic is generally heavy and consistent.

“The lack of a pedestrian crossing presents a very real safety issue for the increased numbers of children and adults crossing here. Considering the summer holidays this footfall is likely to increase. I hope I can reach a positive outcome with DfI Roads and implement some form of pedestrian safety measures as soon as possible.”