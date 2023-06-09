​The 24 years-old Englishman reached a significant milestone of 100 appearances for Derry City when he came on as a second half substitute against St Pat's but there was no one in the away dressing room in celebratory mood after the match.

"It was a nice little number to reach," said the centre half who will be expected to make it 101 against Declan Devine's team.

"It was just a shame on the day with the result. You always imagine when you hit those numbers it will come with a nice win but it didn't really mean as much on the night because of the result.

"It didn't feel like it meant as much because we didn't win."

He's been at the club since August 2020 and feels like 'an adopted son' of Derry, certainly after his role in winning the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium last November.

And so it hurts when the team endures adversity like it's experiencing on this current three match winless sequence.

However, McJannet and his teammates are determined to produce a strong response to Monday's blow and clinch a result which will keep them on the heels of Shamrock Rovers going into the second half of the campaign.

Derry City players Cameron McJanett and Jamie McGonigle leave the pitch after the game against Shelbourne. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 86

"It wouldn't be right if we were all happy after no wins in three but we dust ourselves down, roll our sleeves up and get back up fighting," added McJannet when asked what the mood in the camp was like this week.

"That's exactly what we're going to do. The manner of the goals were tough to take. It was just sloppiness really. We're usually good at shutting up shop and keeping it tight but Monday night just wasn't acceptable.

"That's the good thing about football, there's always another game and we'll come out fighting, get the Brandywell bouncing and hopefully we'll send everyone home happy."

Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his players to ‘fight back’ and ‘wear the jersey with pride’ tonight and the message certainly hasn’t been lost on McJannet who can’t wait for the opportunity to make amends.

“We've got to make sure we go into the break with a result and whatever it takes we've got to make sure we do. We've got to put the last 10 days to bed and come out fighting on Friday, it will be good for everyone.”

A win would mean Derry go into the break in a better position than they were last season at the same stage which would give rise to optimism on Foyleside.

"If we win we're only a few points off the top and we've got a win under our belts going into the break so it would be nice and you can take confidence going forward.

