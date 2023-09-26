Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after the car was found burnt out in the vicinity of Upper Galliagh Road in the city.

The vehicle fire, which is being treated as arson, was reported at around 20 past midnight on Monday and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police are also investigating a report this vehicle - a blue-coloured Seat Toledo - was damaged in an incident in the Buncrana Road area on Sunday, September 24, sometime after 11pm involving a number of males.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity at around this time to get in touch.