Car burnt out was damaged earlier in incident involving a group of males
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating after the car was found burnt out in the vicinity of Upper Galliagh Road in the city.
The vehicle fire, which is being treated as arson, was reported at around 20 past midnight on Monday and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Police are also investigating a report this vehicle - a blue-coloured Seat Toledo - was damaged in an incident in the Buncrana Road area on Sunday, September 24, sometime after 11pm involving a number of males.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity at around this time to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 21 of 25/09/23. Reports can be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org