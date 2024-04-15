Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton had urged people travelling through the area to take care on Westland Street as the burned out vehicle was “causing a lot of disruption for residents and motorists”.

Colr. Hutton reported the car to the Council and DfI and "asked for it to be lifted and the road cleared as soon as possible”. It was subsequently removed.

In a post on Sunday, Colr. Hutton said: “Thank you to the Fire Service for their immediate response last night. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

The remnants of the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished. (photo: Aisling Hutton)

Police have confirmed that they received a report of a vehicle on fire on Westland Street in Derry shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening, April 13.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Lecky Flyover and which caused damage to the vehicle.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1545 of 13/04/24, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”