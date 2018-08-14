Car owners left with hefty repair bill after overnight rampage by vandals

Vandals have smashed the windows of at least nine cars in an overnight wrecking spree in Ballymagroarty leaving the owners with substantial repair bills.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley said he was appalled by what he described as a second consecutive night of wanton anti-community activity in the area.

He said: “There is shock in the local community on hearing the scale of these vandalism attacks on local residents' cars. Sadly this is the second night of such incidents in the area.

“The owners of these cars are now left with hefty repair bills.

“I would urge anyone who has information on who was responsible to bring it forward.

Police have appealed for witnesses confirming a number of cars were damaged in the Ballymagroarty area last night, Monday, August 13.

It was reported that sometime during the early hours of this morning the rear windows of nine cars parked in the Swift Court, Dunluce Court, Sheelin Park and Rafferty Close areas were smashed.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 157 14/08/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.