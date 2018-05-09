Car, purse and cash stolen by creeper burglars

A car, purse and cash have been stolen by creeper burglars in Derry.

Police are appealing for information after the vehicle was stolen during a burglary of a house in the Limavady Road area on Monday.

Constable Martin said: “It was reported that sometime between 1.00 a.m. and 3.00 a.m. entry was gained to the premises and a Blue Ford S Max stolen from it along with items including a purse and a sum of cash.

“We are appealing that anyone with information contact Police at Strand Road on 101 quoting 1420 07/05/2018.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”