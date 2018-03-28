Car torched in broad daylight hours after appeal

Criminals torched a car in broad daylight in Derry on Saturday hours after police in the city warned they needed the public’s help to address the phenomenon.

A blue Peugeot 306 was significantly damaged when it was set alight after 2 p.m. on March 24.

Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Paul McDonald said: “Two males, one who was described as wearing a blue-coloured hooded top and the other wearing a grey-coloured hooded top, were reported to have been observed leaving the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time to determine the cause of the fire.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, police at Strand Road had directly addressed the issue on one of their social media profile pages.

In an extended post local officers warned: “Recently there has been a lot of talk of vehicle crime in Derry with multiple vehicles being driven in a dangerous manner and on occasions being burnt out around the city.

“In Derry City and Strabane district area, police continue to proactively address this issue through targeted patrolling of affected areas.

“As a result of this we have detected various motoring offences including vehicle theft, disqualified driving and dangerous driving to name a few.

“Offenders have been prosecuted and vehicles seized.

“We will continue to carry out these patrols and would appeal to all.

“Report suspicious vehicles or behaviour to us as this will help us tackle the issue.”