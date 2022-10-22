Carnhill homes evacuated as Derry security alert ongoing
A number of homes in the Carnhill area have been evacuated due to a security alert centred around a suspicious object found in the estate.
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Oct 2022, 1:03pm
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Carnhill area of Derry / Londonderry investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area.
"A number of homes have been evacuated and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.
"A further update will be provided in due course."