DUP Alderman David Ramsey has condemned those who broke into three cars in the Emerson Street area of the Waterside.

Alderman Ramsey said the cars were ransacked, and one lady had money stolen. Leaflets with important contacts and advice were distributed by Ald. Ramsey and Gary Middleton MLA.

“We have made contact with police and Investigations are ongoing,” Ald. Ramsey said, as he appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101.