Case against sexual assault accused Paddy McCourt adjourned until June

Paddy McCourt.

McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court, Muff in County Donegal is charged with one count of sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred on January 30.

At today’s hearing defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said that he still had not heard back from police about another individual who was close to the scene of the incident.

He also said he had heard nothing back about the forensic report.

A prosecution barrister said that police had taken a statement from an individual who had been talking to the defendant but she added this statement did not have ‘much evidential value.’

She added that the forensic report was not due back until May 31 and a full file would not be ready until after that date.

Mr Shiels said he did not believe there would be that much to do after the forensics come back.

A police officer told the court that the individual who had made the statement had ‘never been considered as a suspect’.

He added that while the forensic report was awaited it was not believed to offer anything by way of evidence.

He said the case ‘did not hang’ on witnesses or forensics but more on CCTV and the alleged injured party.