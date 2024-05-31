Catherine Street remains closed after former nightclub gutted in major fire in Limavady, 12-year-old arrested

Motorists are being advised to continue to avoid Catherine Street after a huge blaze gutted a former nightclub in the town on Thursday night.

The street – one of the main thoroughfares into and out of the town – remains closed. A number of diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “A fire at a derelict two-storey commercial premises on Catherine Street in Limavady has now been dealt with.

“The initial call was received at 5.42pm on Thursday, May 30. Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and to extinguish the fire.

“Appliances from Northland, Crescent Link, Strabane, Limavady, Dungiven and Coleraine Fire Stations attended the incident.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 hose reels and 2 jets to extinguish the fire. The fire caused a number of gas canisters inside the building to explode.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.30am (Friday 31 May). The roads in the area were closed to traffic and the scene was left with PSNI.”

Detectives investigating a report of arson, have made an arrest.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 5.55pm, it was reported that a fire occurred at derelict premises in the area.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance brought the fire under control. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.

“A 12 year old male was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and bailed pending further enquiries.

“Catherine Street remains closed with diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1515 30/05/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

