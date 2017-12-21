Causeway Coast & Glens Christmas bin collections

Casuseway Coast and Glens Council has confirmed its bin collection times for the festive season.

Bin and food waste caddy collections (if applicable) scheduled for Monday 25th December 2017 will take place on Saturday 23rd December except for Limavady council legacy area when collections will take place on Friday 22nd December.

Collections will take place as normal on Tuesday 26th December.

Bin and food waste caddy collections (if applicable) scheduled for Monday 1st January 2018 will take place on Friday 29th December for Limavady council legacy area and Saturday 30th December for Coleraine and Moyle council legacy areas.

There is no change to collections for households in Ballymoney council legacy area.

People are advised to present bin and/or food waste caddy at the normal collection point no later than 7am.