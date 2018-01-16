CCTV installation along Strand Road welcomed

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has spoken of her relief that a long awaited campaign to see CCTV installed along the Strand Road has eventually come to fruition.

Colr. Cusack said it has taken around six months from the move being approved to the actual installation of the new infrastructure, which is designed to deter and catch those involved in speeding and other driving issues in the area.

Councillor Cusack said: “The issue of car-related anti-social behaviour and driver safety along the Strand Road has been continuously documented for a number of years now.

“After an extremely hard fought campaign as well as constant tracking of delays and pushing for progress, I am delighted to see the CCTV finally being installed.

“Having overcome numerous financial, administrative and logistical hurdles the installation of these cameras, which have incredible detail capacity, cannot come a minute too soon.

“I have been at the forefront of this issue driving the campaign, and the six month duration from getting council approval to the actual installation of the equipment has been a constant frustration for both the residents and myself. I hope this news will come as welcome relief to those anxiously awaiting the service this 24/7 surveillance will give.

“I am optimistic that this system will improve resident, road and pedestrian safety in the area and go quite a way to now helping the authorities respond immediately to any concerns reported.”