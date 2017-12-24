CCTV shames errant dog owners but Lowry’s Lane is still a mess

The installation of CCTV cameras in Rosemount in a pilot clampdown on dog fouling, littering and illegal dumping has resulted in a decrease in the amount of dog messes marring the area’s streets.

However, nearby Lowry’s Lane, which runs the whole way from Rosemount to Springtown remains clattered with dog excrement.

The mixed progress has been reported by rival councillors for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA).

Sinn Féin’s Mickey Cooper, for example, said environmental health and dog control staff at Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the number of reported incidences of dog fouling in Rosemount significantly decreased after CCTV and signage were installed at his request in various hotspot areas of Rosemount.

He said: “I am delighted that the number of reported dog fouling incidents in Rosemount have decreased as a result of the cameras and signage being installed. This is further borne out by the increased volumes of dog foul being collected by council staff from the dog bin boxes in the Rosemount area.

“Of course the issue of fouling has not disappeared from the area but the fact that the cameras are mobile means we can continue to tweak the scheme to move the devices into streets where the issues are continuing.

“In that regard it is vital that residents continue to report any issues to either council or myself so we can ensure that resources are targeted in the right streets.”

However, Colr. Cooper’s constituency colleague SDLP Colr. Shauna Cusack expressed frustration over an increase in dog fouling on Lowry’s Lane, particularly on the stretch connecting the Glen Road and Hatmore Park.

“Lowry’s Lane runs from Foyle Springs to Rosemount and is a popular path and shortcut for many residents, especially school children. I walk this area almost every day and I’m disgusted to notice a significant increase in dog foul particularly between Hatmore and the Glen Road these last few weeks,” she said.

“This is an issue I have constantly addressed in Council, in the media and online. The situation most definitely improved during the Summer and early Autumn as the area was noticeably much cleaner than previously. However, I am disheartened to see the problem return with a vengeance. I can only equate this to the dark mornings and early evenings where people are less conscious of being caught. It would appear to be almost routinely in the same places, at the same time by the same size of animal,” she concluded.