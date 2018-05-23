Celebrity chef creates 30 new jobs in Moville with Foyle Hotel restoration

Donegal’s celebrity chef Brian McDermott has created 30 new jobs for Moville as part of an ambitious restoration of the former Foyle Hotel.

A €1.5m restoration of the well-known premises on the town’s Main Street is almost complete, transforming the historic building into a boutique hotel, wine bar and exclusive eatery under the culinary direction of the local chef.

The new premises – which will be known as the Foyle Hotel by Brian McDermott – will open in mid-June and will feature 17 bedrooms as well as a state-of-the-art function room feared towards boutique weddings and cookery weekends hosted by Brian himself.

In the wine bar and eatery, the focus will be firmly on local produce, with Brian showcasing his own love of Donegal food as well as promoting the county’s heritage and the best of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Seafood will feature strongly on the menus and, with the harbour only kilometres away, fresh fish will be on diners’ plates within hours of landing at Greencastle.

Eight full-time and 22 part-time posts are currently on offer, including general manager, head chef, chefs, bar persons, front of house and housekeeping roles.

Brian says it is a dream come true to be able to bring his signature dining experience to his home town.

“I live in Moville, our family is based here, so to be able to bring 30 jobs to the town and to fulfil my ambition of creating a signature dining and hotel experience in my home town really is a dream come true,” he said.

To apply for positions at the Foyle Hotel, email your CV to info@foylehotel.ie