Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Service of Intercession for the Dead (Cemetery Sunday) next weekend.

The Derry Diocese has confirmed that the service will take place in the City Cemetery on Sunday, June 30, at 6 pm.

Derry City & Strabane District Council, meanwhile, have urged members of the public to adhere to the traffic management system which will be put in place during the occasion.

The council said that with so many people expected to attend and, to assist with traffic flow, a one way traffic system will be in operation.

John Quinn, Streetscape and Cemeteries Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, has asked the public to adhere to the system and, where possible, to leave vehicles outside the City Cemetery boundary walls.

“We would encourage the public to come at least half an hour before the start of the service, to follow the signs and adhere to the advice given by the stewards who will be positioned around the cemetery,” he said.

“Every effort will be made to ensure traffic flows freely on the day, however, the main emphasis is on the health, safety and wellbeing of all attending the service.

“We would encourage the public to be patient and allow extra time on the day to get to the service.” he added.

A limited number of passes for the elderly or those who are medically infirm and who would experience access issues can be obtained in advance by contacting the City Cemetery directly on telephone number 028 71 362615.

“The public are thanked in advance for their cooperation,” a Council spokesman said.