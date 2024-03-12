Charity tackling depression in Northern Ireland wins top UK health award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a rigorous selection and assessment process, AWARE NIwas chosen from more than 500 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners of the 2024 GSK IMPACT Awards, which are delivered in partnership with The King’s Fund. Now in its 27th year, the awards are a mark of excellence in the charity sector, designed to recognise the outstanding work of small and medium-sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing in the UK.

Research shows that the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland continues to have a significant impact on many of the people who live there, with mental health problems being the single largest cause of ill health and disability in Northern Ireland. According to data collected by the Northern Ireland Assembly, one in five adults in Northern Ireland has experienced a mental health problem – 25% higher than in England – and around 45,000 children have a mental health problem at any one time. Mental illness costs the Northern Irish economy £3.4 billion a year.

Founded in 1996, AWARE NI, previously known as Aware Defeat Depression, is the only charity in Northern Ireland working exclusively for people with depression and bipolar disorder. It is also one of only a few charities to have won a GSK IMPACT Award more than once.

Supported by an impressive 120 volunteers, AWARE NI delivers a range of services across Northern Ireland, including mental health peer-support groups, education and training programmes, awareness raising about mental health, a telephone and email support service, mental health resources and e-learning programmes. The charity also delivers mental health and wellbeing programmes to communities, schools and workplaces, as well as delivering mental health first aid training to help people support others experiencing mental health issues.

The award judges were particularly impressed by its ‘Back to Life, Back to Normality’ programme for people awaiting care from NHS mental health services. A patient experiencing low mood, anxiety or bipolar disorder can be referred by a GP while waiting for an NHS assessment (which can take up to five months). AWARE NI’s 12-week programme is based on cognitive behavioural therapy concepts to help manage feelings when stressed, worried or depressed, and has been shown to improve mood and emotional wellbeing.

As an award winner, AWARE NI will now receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by leading health and care charity The King’s Fund. The award win comes at a time when the triple threat of rising costs, falling income and increased demand continues to put charities and their finances under extreme pressure. The award judges praised AWARE NI for the way it has expanded and broadened its reach since the charity won a GSK IMPACT Award ten years ago, despite operating in such a challenging climate.

The judges also highlighted the work the charity has done in collaboration with other organisations to campaign for better perinatal mental health support. In the UK, it is estimated that 10–20% of women experience a perinatal mental health problem and Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK with no Mother and Baby Unit, meaning babies are separated from mothers needing mental health treatment.

AWARE NI led on a campaign calling for the introduction of these units and specialist perinatal mental health teams within NHS trusts. In November 2023, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland announced the setting up of the first Mother and Baby Unit in Belfast, and five specialist teams in each of the Trust areas.

The judges were impressed by AWARE NI’s ability to reach people who may be less likely to seek out help and to reach across Northern Ireland’s communities. In partnership with local Sure Start centres, the charity has developed a bespoke parent and baby programme that focuses on engaging new fathers. It also supports 10-11-year-olds and teachers in primary schools through its ‘Paws b Mindfulness’ programme, which uses an animated puppy to illustrate how distracted the brain can be and helps children to feel calmer, build better relationships, and improve concentration.

The charity also works in community settings across Northern Ireland, delivering peer-led support groups for people with depression and bipolar disorder. The groups provide an opportunity to meet others going through similar experiences, reduce isolation and share information confidentially.

Data collected by the charity shows that in the year to March 2023, AWARE NI held almost 1,250 peer-led support group meetings across 25 locations with 6,500 attendees. In the same year, AWARE NI delivered 1,300 mental health awareness programmes to 17,000 people in schools, universities, workplaces and community centres – including training for teachers, health care professionals and employers.

Katie Pinnock, Director, UK Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: “AWARE NI has grown over the years and developed a wide range of services to support people with depression and bipolar disorder, reaching and supporting tens of thousands of people each year. The charity targets particular groups of people, such as those waiting for NHS mental health assessments, using recognised approaches to deliver preventive mental health interventions to help people cope with life’s challenges. AWARE NI should also be congratulated for its strong collaboration with partners, including the NHS, and its work to improve perinatal mental health services across Northern Ireland.”

Commenting on the award, Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI, said: “We are delighted and humbled to have been acknowledged by GSK and The King’s Fund. Working in very challenging circumstances, this gives us real encouragement to see the value and impact we can have for those living with depression and bipolar disorder. At AWARE NI we believe mental health should be a top priority for everyone, regardless of age. This is why our programmes and services include a perinatal mental health focus, as illustrated in our lobbying efforts with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, to programmes focused on looking after your mental health in your later years. Looking after your mental health is an essential aspect of wellbeing for everyone, regardless of where they are on their life journey. We aspire to create a future where everyone can talk freely about their mental health without fear of stigma, access services appropriate to their needs, and gain the skills and knowledge to maintain positive mental health.”