Children in care now ‘at an all-time high’

Two children are being taken into care in the Western Trust area every week it has been confirmed, with numbers now at an all time high.

There are now 627 ‘Looked After’ children and young people in the west, the number having risen significantly over recent years.

Launching Foster Care Fortnight, which begins next week, Kieran Downey, Director of Women and Children’s Services, said the figures emphasised the very urgent need for more foster carers.

In light of this, a Fostering information session has been arranged for Tuesday May 22 at Da Vinci’s Hotel, Derry. Staff will be present from 4.30pm onwards should people wish to drop in and talk to the Fostering Recruitment team.

There will also be a multi- media presentation and information sharing talk at 7.30pm which will give people the opportunity to talk to a current foster carer and hear their first hand experiences.

Mr. Downey said: “The Trust is urgently looking for people who want to make a difference to the lives of children and young people by becoming foster carers.”

Vanessa Nelis, Fostering Recruitment Officer for the Trust said: “If you have previously thought about fostering in the past and never followed this up with us and you are now in a position to provide safe, stable and nurturing home for vulnerable children and young people then we would love to speak to you. People often think they can’t foster because they are single, work, or are too old, but none of these things matter. People from all walks of life can foster – don’t rule yourself out.”

For further information contact Vanessa Nelis on 028 8283 5264/7131 4244.