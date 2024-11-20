Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hottest toys for this Christmas have been revealed by Dream Toys.

Minions tie-in ‘fart blaster’ is on the list - and could be a parent’s nightmare.

Multiple toys based on Disney’s Lilo & Stitch are on the list.

The “hottest toys” for Christmas this year have been revealed and one of them includes a ‘fast blaster’. The toy from Despicable Me 4 is expected to shoot off the shelves this festive period.

Santa and his elves will have their work cut out for them in keeping up with the demand for the movie tie-in toy. It comes with a repertoire of 15 different sounds - that will entertain kids and infuriate adults.

Fart Blaster toy from Despicable Me 4 is one of 2024's 'hottest toys'. Photo: Dream Toys | Dream Toys

Dream Toys has included the ‘fart blaster’ in its list of the 20 hottest toys for Christmas 2024. TV presenter and brand ambassador Helen Skeleton said: “Every year, parents and families want to get the best gifts they can for their children.

“With so much choice it can be a challenge to make sure you’re spending your hard earned money in the right place for the kids in our lives, which is why I’m thrilled to be helping launch this year’s DreamToys list. The list lets us all know what kids are hoping for this Christmas so we can get gifts they will play with time and time again.”

Dream Toys reveals 20 hottest toys for Christmas 2024

The full list is as follows:

2023 McClaren Formula 1 Race Car - £15.99, Amazon

Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set - £35.99, Amazon

Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset - £59.99, Amazon

Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster - £29.99, Amazon

FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey - £79.99, Amazon

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch - £32, Amazon

Hot Wheels® Ultra Shark Car Wash playset - £42.99, Very

Kinetic Sand SquishMotion - £13.99, Amazon

Little Live Pets My Walking Penguin – Waddles - £24.99, Amazon

Littlest Pet Shop Pet Shop Playset - £39.99, Amazon

MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions Class - £35, Amazon

Pets Alive: Mama Duck & Baby Surprise - £29.99, Amazon

RealFX Disney Stitch Puppetronic - £58.55, Zatu Games

Rubble’s Bark Yard Deluxe Bulldozer - £24.99, Amazon

Sticki Rolls Sticki Book - £8.99, Amazon

Stitch Lego Set - £43.99, John Lewis

Tiny Plants Lego Set - £34.99, Amazon

Unicorn Academy Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar - £27.99, Amazon

UNO Show ’em No Mercy - £8, Amazon

Chair of the DreamToys selection committee Paul Reader added: “More so than ever before, this year’s DreamToys list shows the incredible variety of experiences and play the UK’s vibrant toy industry has to offer consumers.”

What do you think of the hottest toy list - think they will appear on your kids Christmas lists? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].