Dean Shiels has labelled Ciaron Harkin as "a diamond" after the midfielder's loan spell at Coleraine came to an end.

​The 28-year-old re-joined the Bannsiders in the summer on a short-term loan deal from parent club Derry City and this week reported back for pre-season training with Tiernan Lynch’s outfit. Harkin previously represented Coleraine across a two-year spell from January 2019 to January 2021, before moving to the Candy Stripes on a permanent deal. After suffering two knee injuries, Harkin moved to The Showgrounds to get more game time and his last fixture for the Bannsiders during his second stint was last Saturday's Irish Cup victory against Armagh City, where Coleraine ran out 5-0 victors. “We had a chat with him in the changing room and we thanked him for all his efforts,” Shiels stated who acknowledged the Creggan man was a ‘Derry City fan at heart’. “He’s been a diamond but first and foremost, he’s a fantastic person. “He’s a brilliant person to have around the football club and we are sad to see him go. “We knew when we came in that the deal was for him to go back to Derry City in January and that’s still the case. “He’s a Derry City fan at heart and it’s his hometown club. “He’s really helped us in regards to when we started the full-time set-up, he set the standards and drove on with his personality and we are really pleased with how it’s worked out for us and ‘Jackie’. “He had two years out of football and we are delighted that he’s helped us and we’ve helped get his career back up and going. “We send him our best wishes moving forward.” There is a new face in the Derry City dugout as Lynch replaced Ruaidhri Higgins in the hot seat and Harkin is eager to hit the ground running on his return to Foyleside. "The main aim when I came back to Coleraine was to play games and get the minutes in,” said Harkin who made 14 starts during his latest spell with the Bannsiders. "I have got that, I enjoyed it, I feel better and ready. "It’s great to see Coleraine are going in the full-time direction and they are doing it the right way. I’m going back into pre-season with Derry and I’ll give it my all and see where it takes me.”